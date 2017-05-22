Palm Beach Deputy Withdraws Guilty Plea In ID Theft Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy accused of using his official position to aid an identity theft scheme has withdrawn his guilty plea in the case.
In March, deputy Frantz Felisma pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft charges.
Felisma had faced up to 12 years in prison but could get a longer sentence if convicted at trial.
Felisma reportedly used a law enforcement database to steal personal identification information of people and sold it to an accomplice. The scheme was used to obtain credit cards fraudulently.
Felisma has been on paid leave since his December arrest and is in jail. Felisma’s lawyer says he felt pressured to plead guilty and maintains his innocence.
