Michael Flynn To Invoke 5th Amendment In Senate Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn plans to inform the Senate Intelligence committee that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment protections and not comply with a subpoena seeking documents.
Flynn’s decision, according to CBS News, comes less than two weeks after the committee subpoenaed Flynn’s documents as part of their investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.
Legal experts say it was unlikely he would have turned over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from “unfair prosecution” to cooperate with the committee.
Flynn is also the target of other congressional investigations as well as an ongoing FBI counterintelligence probe and a separate federal investigation in Virginia.
A retired Army lieutenant general, Flynn was fired at National Security Adviser by President Trump after it was revealed he had misled senior administration officials, including the vice president, about his contacts with Russian officials.