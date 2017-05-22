Man Opening Dade Business Faces Armed Robber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man starting off his work week faced a scary sight – a masked man pointing a gun at him.
It was 5:30 a.m. when the man was opening the gate to a tow truck business located near SW 29th Road and SW 71st Avenue.
Moments later, an armed man confronted him and at gunpoint demanded money and a gold chain from the man, Miami-Dade Police said.
A struggle ensued and the bandit shot the man in the process, injuring his arm.
The man complied with the robber’s demands, officers say.
The armed robber took off in an unknown direction with money and the gold chain.
The injured victim was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition.He has since been released.
Authorities have not released a description of the masked gunman but say he was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and a stocking covering his face.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.