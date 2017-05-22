New Juice Recommendations Limit Intake For Babies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new recommendations concerning children and juice.

When it comes to her baby’s diet, first time mom Julie Hahm doesn’t cut corners. She just started introducing solids to her 6-month-old daughter Esme and, she’s only had breastmilk to drink so far.

“I don’t want her to get the taste of a ton of sugar,” said Hahm.

Her philosophy matches new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics that say no fruit juice for children under one year.

“It takes away the need for the infant to feed and drink the breastmilk and formula…Because breastmilk and formula has so many nutrients and protein that juice doesn’t so it’s a big concern that can lead to could lead to malnutrition, obesity,” said Dr. Preeti Parikh, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In the past, the group said no juice for babies 6-months and younger. The new recommendations also say children 1 to 3-years-old should limit juice to 4 ounces a day. Four to 6-year-olds should have no more than 6 ounces and 7-years-old and up, 8 ounces per day at most.

Parikh said fresh fruit is the way to go.

“When you drink juice, you don’t realize how many calories you’re consuming because it doesn’t have fiber like a whole fruit does,” said Parikh.

Hahm plans to offer her daughter fruits first.

“I would love for her to understand the taste of a whole fruit everything from the peel to the inside,” said Hahm.

Experts suggest if you plan on giving older children juice, stick with 100 percent fruit juice.

The recommendations also say that toddlers should not be given juice in sippy cups that they can drink all day long. That constant exposure can lead to tooth decay.