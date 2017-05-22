It Has Been A Trying Six Months For Isaac Lipscomb 

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

As Isaac Lipscomb watched his former teammates at Keys Gate Charter warm up for a spring football jamboree against Miami High, you could see that passion in his eyes.

With college coaches watching the players from both sides warm up and go through their pre-game rituals, it would be easy for this young man to be bitter, and nobody would have blamed him one bit.

You see, the college coaches would have been at that game to watch Lipscomb. After all, he was one of the best Class of 2018 receiver prospects in the area – and one of the tops in the talented state of Florida.

The hopes and dreams of this 6-2, 180-pounder one day getting the chance to finish off high school, head to college and play in the NFL, came to an abrupt end last November.

As a passenger in a car with his two friends, Samir Barrera and Isaiah West, the car violently crashed into a tree. Sadly, Barrera and West did not survive.

The aftermath of that horrific crash changed many lives that day. The families and friends who had been there from the beginning still feel the pain. For Lipscomb, who suffered a T-10 spinal cord injury, the toughest part has been staying independent and positive. He has reached the point where he’s trying to accept what happened – but nobody can blame him if the month of May has been a little extra tough.

“Isaac was one of the elite kids,” said Josh Darrow of Elite Scouting Services. “This was something that shook up a lot of people – and when we see college coaches – many still ask about him. Remember, this happened after the season had ended.”

While it has been tough for him to watch – the love that Lipscomb receives from everyone – has indeed been overwhelming and something that has helped to ease him through some of the rockier roads.

But anyone who has ever been around Isaac Lipscomb knows that he is indeed special. Former teammates like Felix Nembhardt, Jr., Eric Jones, Jonathan Davis and Torey Morrison gathered around his wheelchair throughout the game to talk about football and other things.

“The only thing that I can do is stay positive,” Lipscomb said. “Believe me, there are enough negatives going around. I have to look at things in a different way than I used to.”

At the age of 18, when many are making college plans and thinking about what’s going to happen in the future, Lipscomb has had to deal with a reality of taking each day one at a time. He has grown up faster than any teenager should, but never has once complained about it.

The Isaac Lipscomb that I know is a winner. It’s no mistake that when he speaks, people listen. While he loves football and loves to be around it, he also deals with issues that are far more important.

What he has become is a voice. Someone who the kids and parents listen to – and he is not afraid to share his experiences, feelings and thoughts.

Lipscomb has found that giving motivational talks to teams, players and even business people may be his calling. Because he was such a tremendous football prospect and so well loved by all his friends, teachers and coaches, everyone wants to listen to what he has to say.

“What I have found is that when I relate some of the things that have happened to me – just in the past year – I can only serve as role model to others,” he said. “I have already done a few speeches, and would like the opportunity to share my words with others.”

If you would like Isaac Lipscomb to give you or your group some of his positive words of encouragement – coming from a young man who has been there and done that, contact him at: 786-340-1517 – or via Facebook at: Isaac Lipscomb – or via Twitter at: @Kid_stunner7

By the way, want to see what a talented young man he is? http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754685/isaac-lipscomb