Ira Winderman: Heat Players “Keep Showing Up To Practice”

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Ira Winderman joined The Big O Show on Monday to discuss the NBA playoffs and the Miami Heat’s offseason outlook.

The Heat’s players have been spectators since the postseason began in mid-April, but according to Winderman, it hasn’t stopped them from putting in the work.

“The season has been over for a month and guys keep showing up for practice,” said Winderman.

For the past five weeks, Heat players have continued showing up to the practice facility at the American Airlines Arena for workouts and jump shots. Heat staffers are present but not coaches. Training camp won’t begin for four months.

Miami fell short of an eight seed by virtue of a tiebreaker, seeing the Chicago Bulls creep into the final spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rallying from an 11-30 start to a 41-41 finish has been a motivational tool for players since the regular season ended.

While Heat players continue to work, the trending topic this season in the NBA has centered on superstars resting.

The tactic of resting healthy players to save their bodies for the playoffs is viewed as one that would never be employed under the ‘old school’ rules of work ethic, but Winderman theorizes that the old- schoolers simply didn’t have the scientific data to reach this conclusion.

“Sports scientists have shown that players’ productivity increases with proper and additional rest,” said Winderman. “If Michael or Kareem or other players knew the facts, they’d want to rest too.”

To Winderman, the rigors of an 82-game regular season create problems, and the demand level from fans calls for an evolution to a shorter schedule.

“Times have changed,” notes Winderman. “We don’t need 82 games.”

