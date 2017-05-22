SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Patrick Ottey
POSITION: CB/WR
SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 160
SCOUTING: One of the emerging prospects in a very talented class, here is a two-way player who has already started to show why he will be among the best in South Florida. Quick, athletic and someone who has the chance to develop into something very special over the next two years. Had a solid spring as he now looks toward the summer, where the Bengals will appear in several 7-on-7 events. Keep your eye on his progress. Very talented football player.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8178568/patrick-ottey