Florida Man Guilty Of Killing Wife, Neighbor, Local Pastor

A jury will decide whether a Florida man convicted of killing his wife, a neighbor and a local pastor will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.
The Bradenton Herald reports that Andres Avalos Jr. was convicted Saturday of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Jurors returned Monday afternoon to decide Avalos’ fate.
Avalos was convicted of killing his wife Amber Avalos, neighbor Denise Potter and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III in December 2014.
Defense attorneys argued that Avalos had been suffering from a delusional disorder and was insane at the time of the killings.
