‘Multiple Confirmed Fatalities’ After Reports Of Explosions At Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, England (CBSMiami) – Greater Manchester police say there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

Police and emergency services are responding to what authorities say is a “serious incident” at the arena, where popular singer Ariana Grande performed on Monday.

“Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available,” officials said on Twitter.

They are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

Police cars and riot vans were seen outside the arena. The train station at the complex was shut down.

“Due to an incident involving the emergency services [Manchester Victoria] has been evacuated,” Northern train service officials said. “We will provide further updates when possible.

CBS News’ Jonathan Vigliotti reported there were reports of at least two loud bangs at the stadium, which is the largest in the city.

One Twitter user said she heard “explosions” from inside the area, where popular singer Ariana Grande performed moments earlier. The reports of both gunshots and at least two explosions are unconfirmed.

One concert goer told BBC 5 she was one of first people to exit the stadium. She said she heard an explosion toward the end of the performance.

Entertainment Tonight was able to confirm Grande was unharmed.

There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.

There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.