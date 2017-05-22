CVS Only Selling Sunscreen With SPF 15 Or Higher

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBMiami) – The drug store chain CVS is shaking up their skin care aisle.
The Rhode Island-based retailer says from now on it will only sell suntan lotion with an SPF of 15 or higher. That means that some of their products will be taken off the shelves in the name of better skin health.
SPF 15 is the FDA’s minimum recommendation.
CVS is teaming up with the American Cancer Society and Johnson & Johnson to raise awareness about skin health. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
The company also plans to add more organic and natural options as part of its skincare line.