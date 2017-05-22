Let’s Get Wellfluent: Checking The Scale To Check Your Health? Check Again

(Courtesy: AvMed)

What exactly is “healthy”? Is it something you can see? Something you feel? Something revealed by physical appearance, eating habits, exercise routine or body mass index?

Partially, yes, but overall health is so much more. According to the World Health Organization, health is “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being.” Once people grasp that “good health” encompasses far more than their physical shape, they will be far better off in a quest to live a healthy life.

Regarding overall fitness, of utmost importance is mental health. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University found evidence that “mindful meditation” – focusing on the present without concerns about the past or future – can ease psychological stresses like anxiety, depression, and pain. A clear mind is a significant part of people’s overall health.

Another key ingredient is social well-being, partially defined as one’s ability to form satisfying interpersonal relationships and adapt to social situations in a variety of settings.

Good relationships are based strong communication, empathy for others and a sense of accountability.

Although separate in many ways, the different aspects of health are also interrelated. According to the CDC, regular physical activity can help keep your “thinking, learning, and judgment skills sharp, can reduce risk of depression and help you sleep better.” The mental, physical and social components of health are often not only connected, but in many ways depend upon each other.

Above content provided by AvMed.