Boat Explosion, Collisions Kept Rescues Crews Busy Over The Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An adult and three children were injured when a boat they were in caught fire at the Black Point Marina over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said seven people were onboard the 23-foot Donzi docked at the marina on Sunday when there was an explosion.

“It is believed that the engine compartment flashed due to fumes that were emanating from the engine compartment,” said Lt. Felipe Lay.

The adult and one of the children were airlifted to the hospital as trauma alerts, the two other injured minors were taken by ambulance.

This wasn’t the only incident on the water that kept rescue crews busy over the weekend.

“A personal watercraft collided with a watercraft near Picnic Island, which is right off 21st Street and Bayshore Drive,” said Miami Fire-Rescue’s Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Four people were on the boat at the time of the accident Sunday afternoon. Two people were on the personal watercraft.

“The fire boat arrived and found a male and female, the passenger and the operator of the jet ski, that were in the water, we understand, knocked unconscious as a result of the impact,” said Capt. Carroll. “And we had one woman that was on the boat that was struck by the personal watercraft.”

All three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

On Saturday night, four people ended up in the hospital after two boats collided in the Intracoastal Waterway collided in Ft. Lauderdale. Witnesses said one of the boats did not have its lights on which may have contributed to the accident.