15-Year-Old Injured In Brownsville Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-area teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in apartment complex’s parking lot.
Shanetta Gilbert, Christopher Jackson, and Michael Clark, all 15-years old, were hanging out in a car in the lot at 5000 NW 24 Avenue when gunfire rang out just after midnight. Gilbert was struck in the back.
She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Sadly, Miami wakes to another teen clinging to life after cowardly overnight shooting. Stop the carnage, break the silence. #EnoughIsEnough
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 22, 2017
Gilbert wasn’t the one one injured in the shooting.
Jonathon Bryant, 22, was driving by the apartment complex when the shots rang and his vehicle was hit.
Bryant tried to escape by putting it in reverse, but he lost control and crashed into a fence at the apartment complex. His passenger, 22-year-old Shermaine Arnold, was struck in the forehead with glass debris.
Arnold was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where she was listed as stable.