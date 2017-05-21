Trump To Middle East: Drive ISIS Out Of Your Holy Lands

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump pledged to form new partnerships with Muslim nations to fight radical Islamic extremism during a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia.
“This is a battle between good and evil,” Trump said, urging leaders from more than 50 Muslim countries to fight the battle at home. “Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy lands.”
The Trump administration announced an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council to work to cut off financing to terrorist networks, including ISIS, Hamas and Hezbollah.
The president and Saudi King Salman toured a new command center that will monitor extremism on social media.
President Trump wasn’t there to lecture.
“We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be or how to worship,” he said.
Some of his critics in the U.S. have praised his actions in Saudi Arabia.
“I think his trip so far has been excellent,” said Arizona Sen. John McCain. “I think the Sunni-Arab world, and particularly our traditional friends there, are encouraged because of the very strained, if not estranged, relations between the previous administration.”
Israel is the next stop on the president’s nine-day trip. The Israelis are already pushing back against the $110 billion arms agreement Trump made with the Saudis a day earlier.
One Comment