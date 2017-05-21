FHP: Aggressive Driving Leads To Fatal Crash; 3 Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — An aggressive driver may have caused the deaths of himself and at least two people.
Two others were seriously injured after the crash that took place in the Orlando area.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was aggressively driving a BMW when he lost control, traveled into the median and flipped over onto a pick-up truck Saturday.
The pick-up traveled onto the shoulder of the road and hit a fence. Both drivers were trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the BMW has not been identified.
Sixty-nine year-old Linda McCormick and 13-year-old Dylon McCormick were both killed.
Authorities said 74-year-old Carl McCormick and 73-year-old Teddy McCormick remained in critical condition.
East Colonial Drive was closed in both directions for five hours as troopers investigated.
