Miami Gunman Shoots, Kills 2 Women Before Taking His Own Life

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday at a busy Miami restaurant, taking the lives of two women working behind the counter.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second would later succumb to her injuries at the hospital. They were identified as relatives Yenat Guardado, 38, and Madlin Guardado, 39.

Hours later, the alleged shooter, 84-year-old Jose Reina, took his own life. Investigators are working to uncover their connection.

The gunshots were overheard as employees at a cosmetic surgery center in the plaza broadcast live on Facebook.

Police say Reina walked into the Latin Cafeteria Restaurant on Coral Way at about 12:30 p.m., approached the women and opened fire.

“He struck both of the victims and one was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Det. Robin Pinkard with Miami-Dade Police. “Second one was transported to Kendall Regional in critical condition.”

A barber that works nearby said he was at the restaurant and had a conversation with one of the victims.

“I spoke to her,” said Daniel Benitez. “I said, ‘How’s your day?’ She was losing weight and I walked out, turned around and that’s it. It’s scary.”

As police were searching for the shooter, who, according to witnesses, had driven away in a green Jeep Cherokee, they got a call about another shooting at S.W. 112th Ave and Bird Road.

When they arrived they discovered the suspect’s green Cherokee and Reina inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.