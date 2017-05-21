Miami Gunman Shoots Two Women Before Taking His Own Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday at a busy Miami restaurant.

One woman was killed and a second victim was taken to the hospital.

Later in the day it was revealed the shooter, an 84-year-old man, took his own life.

At this time it is unclear how the shooter knew the two women.

Some of the terror was caught on tape by neighbors broadcasting live on Facebook.

Police say the elderly man walked into the Latin Cafeteria restaurant on Coral Way at about 12:30 p.m. and approached two women that worked inside before opening fire.

“He struck both of the victims and one was pronounced diseased at the scene,” said Det. Robin Pinkard with Miami-Dade Police. “Second one was transported to Kendall regional in critical condition.”

The women have been identified as relatives Yenat and Madlin Guardado.

Madlin didn’t make it but Yenat is in the hospital.

A barber that works in the same shopping complex said he was at the restaurant and had a conversation with one of the victims.

“I spoke to her. I said ‘how’s your day,’” said Daniel Benitez. “She was losing weight and I walked out. Turned around and that’s it. It’s scary.”

As police were searching for the shooter who, according to witnesses had driven away in a green Jeep Cherokee, they got a call about another shooting at SW 112th Ave and Bird Road.

When they arrived they discovered the green Cherokee they had been looking for and a man inside suffering from a self-inflicted wound.

Back at the scene of the crime, co-workers, family and friends of the victims were devastated, some so upset they had to be restrained.

At this time police are not releasing any other details, only saying that this was not a random act of violence.