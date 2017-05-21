Focus On South Florida: Project 305

May 21, 2017 10:38 AM By Jim Berry
What does Miami sound like to you? What sights represent your idea of the magic city?

The spirit of Miami, as seen and heard by the people who call it home, is the basis for a unique endeavor.

“Project 305” was created by New World Symphony, The Knight Foundation and the MIT Media Lab.

We focus on what “Project 305” is all about, how it works, and how people can enjoy the sensory experience.

Guests:   Jonathan David Kane, Filmmaker

                  Joy Lampkin Foster, Project Manager

