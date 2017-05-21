Police: Florida Suspect Led Us To 2 Dead Bodies

May 21, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Murder, Tampa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A man claiming to kill two people led police to the deceased bodies.

Tampa police say the man has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

According to authorities, Devon Arthurs told two customers and an employee at a smoke shop Friday night that they could not leave.

Authorities said they eventually convinced 18-year-old Arthurs to let the hostages go and he was taken into custody.

Police said Arthurs told them he’d killed two people and led them to a home where they found the bodies of two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said the killings were an isolated incident.

Authorities said Arthurs and the victims had been living together, but no other details were released.

The Tampa Police bomb squad was called amid concerns of possible explosives inside the condo, but the area was later deemed safe.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch