Police: Florida Suspect Led Us To 2 Dead Bodies

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A man claiming to kill two people led police to the deceased bodies.
Tampa police say the man has been charged with murder and kidnapping.
According to authorities, Devon Arthurs told two customers and an employee at a smoke shop Friday night that they could not leave.
Authorities said they eventually convinced 18-year-old Arthurs to let the hostages go and he was taken into custody.
Police said Arthurs told them he’d killed two people and led them to a home where they found the bodies of two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said the killings were an isolated incident.
Authorities said Arthurs and the victims had been living together, but no other details were released.
The Tampa Police bomb squad was called amid concerns of possible explosives inside the condo, but the area was later deemed safe.
