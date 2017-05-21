Explosion On Boat Sends Three Children, One Adult To Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boating accident early Sunday morning has led to the hospitalization of three children and one adult.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they responded to the channel at Blackpoint Marina at approximately 8:45 a.m. following a vapor explosion on a boat.
There were five people on the boat, four of which were injured and transported to local area hospitals.
Authorities say there was no crash or collision that led to the explosion.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.