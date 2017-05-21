Explosion On Boat Sends Three Children, One Adult To Hospital

May 21, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Boat Explosion, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boating accident early Sunday morning has led to the hospitalization of three children and one adult.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they responded to the channel at Blackpoint Marina at approximately 8:45 a.m. following a vapor explosion on a boat.

There were five people on the boat, four of which were injured and transported to local area hospitals.

Authorities say there was no crash or collision that led to the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch