Exchange Of Gunfire Ends With Bystanders Run Over By Fleeing Truck

May 21, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Hit & Run, Miami Shooting, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An exchange of gunfire prompted a hasty getaway that left two bystanders struck and hospitalized, according to police.

The hit and run happened Sunday night at 1820 N.W. 69th Street in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police were first called to the scene after reports of shots fired.

“Upon arrival it was discovered that there was an exchange of gunfire between two males in the area, when one of the subjects fled in a F-150 truck,” said Det. Robin Pinkard. “As the subject fled, he struck a vehicle and two bystanders.”

The female victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

