Students, First Responders Hold Mass-Casualty Drill At Broward College

May 20, 2017 5:52 PM
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Medical students alongside fire and police agencies trained for a disaster scenario at Broward College on Saturday.

The college’s nursing students, Davie Police and Broward County fire agencies took part in a simulated propane explosion. Dubbed “Sun Shade Down,” it began with a propane explosion at a building causing a structure collapse and electrical fire, trapping victims.

Medical personnel helped volunteers and mannequins, acting as victims, who were trapped or injured during the fake blast. Injuries included disfigured legs needing amputation to chest pains and carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We have 46 victims that are our students, both nursing and our health sciences, that are playing the role of an injured picnic-goer,” said Kathleen King, the District Director for the Simulation Center at the school’s central campus. “And we have converted our simulation center to a full-scale E.R., just like if you were going to the big trauma center.”

The training exercise was planned to keep South Florida emergency response units and health agencies prepared for any potential catastrophe.

