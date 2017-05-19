Awe-Inspiring Time-Lapse Video Of Grand Canyon Phenomenon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Az. (CBSMiami) – The Grand Canyon is a spectacular sight no matter when you see it but the National Park Service just released truly amazing time-lapse video of an incredible Grand Canyon sight.
Clouds like ocean waves lap along the shores of the Grand Canyon.
The video was shared by the Grand Canyon NPS on Twitter and shows dramatic footage of clouds formulating within the canyon, a wondrous look for one of the seven wonders of the natural world.
The phenomenon is called a full cloud inversion and takes place when cold air from below meets warm air from above.
According to weather reports in past weeks, the temperature during the day was an average of 69 degrees Fahrenheit, dropping to 30 degrees at night.
The Department of Interior says that this rare meteorological event only occurs once every few years.