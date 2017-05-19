Tiger Baby Boom Taking Place In China

May 19, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Baby Tigers, Tiger Cubs, Tigers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARBIN CITY, China (CBSMiami) – There’s a tiger baby boom taking place in China. At a breeding center in Harbin, five tiger cubs were born on April 13th.

There are two females and three males and are in healthy condition.

Most Siberian tigers give birth to two to four cubs at a time. It is very rare to see quintuplets born healthy, let alone survive in the wild.

tiger cubs 2 625 Tiger Baby Boom Taking Place In China

One-month old tiger cubs born in Harbin City, China breeding center. (CBSNews)

Li Xin, a breeder at the center, said they observed the mother of the cubs for hours after she gave birth to the cubs, but she did not seem to take to the cubs. Li said the mother would shy away if the cubs crawled towards her, so they decided to raise the cubs themselves.

The breeder said the cubs are fed 40 milliliters of milk every three hours to ensure their health and they have been growing fast – about 50 grams every day.

The breeding center has entered its birth peak since early April.

So far 56 cubs have been born, with dozens more expecting tigresses.

It is estimated that by the end of August, there will be a record-high of 150 cubs born this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch