HARBIN CITY, China (CBSMiami) – There’s a tiger baby boom taking place in China. At a breeding center in Harbin, five tiger cubs were born on April 13th.
There are two females and three males and are in healthy condition.
Most Siberian tigers give birth to two to four cubs at a time. It is very rare to see quintuplets born healthy, let alone survive in the wild.
Li Xin, a breeder at the center, said they observed the mother of the cubs for hours after she gave birth to the cubs, but she did not seem to take to the cubs. Li said the mother would shy away if the cubs crawled towards her, so they decided to raise the cubs themselves.
The breeder said the cubs are fed 40 milliliters of milk every three hours to ensure their health and they have been growing fast – about 50 grams every day.
The breeding center has entered its birth peak since early April.
So far 56 cubs have been born, with dozens more expecting tigresses.
It is estimated that by the end of August, there will be a record-high of 150 cubs born this year.