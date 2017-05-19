Shots Fired Over Dispute At Mechanic Shop

May 19, 2017 11:41 AM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Pompano Beach, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A dispute over auto repair work has left one man shot and in the hospital.

It happened Friday morning at Cardell’s Auto Body at 2100 N. Powerline Road.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one man shot another during the argument.

Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim in an alley suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to North Broward Health Hospital.

The alleged shooter initially refused to cooperate with police, they said. He was eventually taken into custody.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch