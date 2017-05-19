Shots Fired Over Dispute At Mechanic Shop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A dispute over auto repair work has left one man shot and in the hospital.
It happened Friday morning at Cardell’s Auto Body at 2100 N. Powerline Road.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one man shot another during the argument.
Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim in an alley suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to North Broward Health Hospital.
The alleged shooter initially refused to cooperate with police, they said. He was eventually taken into custody.