Man Shot In Miramar Home Invasion

May 19, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, Miramar, Tiani Jones

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – One man was shot during an overnight home invasion robbery.

Two masked men wearing all black entered the home in the 2600 block of Acapulco Drive just before 1 a.m. through an unlocked door. Police said there were two women and a man in the home.

Once inside side the armed men demanded money. When residents refused, the masked men shot one of the women’s dog. They then shot the man through a closed door. The armed men then fled.

“I don’t know what they got. They were just yelling a lot, trying to get something from this robbery. Unfortunately, it ended up with her dog being shot and my brother being shot,” said the man’s brother.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed as stable. The dog is expected to survive.

