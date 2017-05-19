In The Recruiting Huddle: Jean Desir – North Miami Beach

May 19, 2017 2:02 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jean Desir
POSITION: OC
SCHOOL: North Miami Beach
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 250
SCOUTING: Having watched this gifted football player over the past two years, there are very few who will outwork him. He is driven to succeed and will do anything it takes to attract the college attention. Physically, he is one of the toughest in South Florida. His conditioning has long been his trademark. Very strong and athletic – often gaining an advantage over just about anyone he goes against. Will once again be a catalyst as the Chargers look for a second straight district title. Has the ability to play at the next level. One of those athlete you find yourself rooting for.
