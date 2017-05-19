FIU Softball Shut Out In NCAA Gainesville Regional

May 19, 2017 6:21 PM
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) — The FIU Golden Panthers lost the NCAA Gainesville Regional Friday, shut out for just the second time all season.

Oklahoma State (36-23) won the game 2-0 in a pitcher’s duel at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Through five innings, FIU freshman Shannon Saile hadn’t given up a hit until a single and two doubles scored OSU’s lone two runs. It would be the team’s only three hits of the day but it was enough for the victory.

FIU put up 45 wins this year, a school record, and was selected as an at-large entrant for just the third time in school history.

The Panthers will face off Saturday against the loser of the Florida-Florida A&M game in the first elimination game of the weekend.

