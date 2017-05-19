Firefighters Rally Around One Of Their Own, Injured In Horrific Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — They risk their lives every day on the job to keep the community safe.

For 10 years, Sauvens Castelly, known as Vince to his friends, fought fires and saved lives.

On his last shift Wednesday, he worked a rescue unit downtown. On his way home that night, he was the one in need of rescue just a couple of miles from home.

“This vehicle was struck hard enough to send it down the road end over end and firefighter Castelly was trapped in the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Greg May.

It happened near West Palm Beach where he ended up trapped in a mangled mess. He now has a lot of broken bones and, at the moment, is paralyzed. His friends and co-workers are keeping vigil at the hospital and his home.

“Somebody is always at his bedside, so we have a spread sheet so they’re making sure someone from the department, 1, 2 people are always with the family and always with Vince,” said May.

The fire department tells us he’s married with a young child and another due in just two months.

“Being a father myself, I can’t imagine really what he’s going thru,” said Fort Lauderdale Firefighter Jason Thawley.

Thawley went through training with Vince and has known him for a decade. He says Vince is the kind of firefighter who’s dedicated to helping other.

“He’s an all-around great guy. In the ten years we’ve been here, I can honestly say I haven’t heard one bad thing about him.

“He has a good heart. He’s a good person,” said Thawley.

Now his fellow firefighters are hoping and praying for his recovery.

“At the end of the day, the key word is that we’re a family and Fort Lauderdale, we always have a way of rallying around that family and becoming one and right now our department has become one for Vince,” said May.

If you would like to support Vince and his family, the Firefighters are asking for contributions through GoFundMe.