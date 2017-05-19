Dion Waiters Says His 3-Year-Old Son Is The ‘GOAT’ After Adorable Moment On Soccer Field

Dion Waiters had arguably a career year in 2016-17 in limited action for the Heat, averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting the three ball at a career best clip of just over 39 percent.
Still, Waiters has made his presence felt even more in the offseason. After penning a remarkable piece for the Players’ Tribune back in April, Waiters has followed that up with an adorable video of his three-year-old son playing a game of soccer and having a cute encounter with a female friend, leading Dion to proclaim that his kid is, in fact, the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).
After scoring a goal, Waiters’ son (Dion Jr.) heads straight to the sideline and celebrates for the camera, taking after his old man for sure.
The whole time he’s being shadowed by his female teammate pleading for him to give her a hug.
After making her sweat it out for a little bit while he drank some Gatorade and played it cool for the cameras, Dion Jr. relented and gave his teammate an “awwww” worthy embrace.
Looks like 2017 is shaping up to be the summer of Dion, and now maybe Dion Jr. as well.
One Comment