Detectives: Body Discovered In Pool Of Blood Following Apt Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators are trying to piece together a murder mystery after a Miami man was discovered dead in an apartment unit on fire.
Two suspects were detained Friday following a police chase. They were allegedly driving the victim’s car.
The victim’s apartment, located in the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue, was set on fire.
“What happened inside the apartment, what the motive was and what the two men were doing inside the victim’s vehicle, there have been a number of developments but there isn’t a lot we can say at this moment,” said Ofc. Kenia Fallat.
It was around midnight Friday when fire alarms went off in the complex.
“We were asleep, you hear the alarm and it tells you to get out,” said resident A. Wright, who only had one thing on his mind. “To get out and get my family out and to get my neighbors out.”
When police arrived, they discovered a deceased man in a fifth floor apartment, laying in a pool of blood from multiple stab wounds. They issued a Be-on-the-Lookout for his car and hours later, Opa-locka Police found the stolen car and detained the two guys inside.
“Someone from inside this building perhaps knows something, or someone from the outside saw something and they can call us with information,” said Ofc. Fallat added.
“To hear about something like that and nobody actually knows what happened, it’s odd because everyone knows everything,” Wright said. “They’re like a family, they hang out in the lobby everyday.”
One Comment