Portion Of Miracle Mile Beautification Project Complete But Still Ways To Go

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a block party on Miracle Mile Friday night to celebrate the completion of a two block portion of the controversial Streetscape project.

The plan widened the sidewalks to make the Mile pedestrian friendly, but to also allow restaurants to serve outdoors.

All good, except for the fact businesses said they saw their profits drop.

“We have experienced as much as a 50 percent reduction of business,” Dan Ingraham said.

La Provence is a landmark Gables restaurant. So why the big dip in business?

Miracle Mile has been torn up for more than a year due to construction delays, city disputes with the contractor, charges of mismanagement on both sides and issues with design.

“It has been long, long and trying. It’s gonna be absolutely beautiful when it is done,” said Cindy Hudson.

Hudson, the driving force behind Ortanique, hopes customers will be lured back to the Gables.

Merchants say work has been slow. Pavers being laid just to the west of the blocks are now finished.

The project was to be carried out one block at a time, but in the rush to complete both sides of the Mile is a construction zone, making parking a difficult challenge.

“They made some mistakes, they learned from those mistakes. It’s gonna be great, gonna be good,” Eddie Snow said.

So just when will it all be done?

“The contractor is trying to reach the deadline which is December of this year. But they have asked for an extension more than once,” Ingraham said.