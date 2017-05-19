Arrest Made In Shooting Of North Miami Beach Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been in a North Miami Beach shooting earlier this month in which a 15-year-old was critically injured.
Genesis Anderson, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The shooting happened just before midnight on May 11th.
Milinda Michelle Pierre was in the bedroom of her home at NE 155th Street and NE 14th Avenue when she heard a knock on her front door.
When she opened it, she found Anderson and another man on the front porch, according to his arrest report. Pierre would later tell investigators that she’s known Anderson for about five months, but a month ago they had a falling out and she had not seen or spoken to him since.
Pierre reportedly told police that Anderson pulled a gun and pointed it at her while the other man acted as a lookout. He then shot her once in the chest, according to the police report.
The teen said she tried to crawl to her brother’s room for help. She was rushed to Aventura Hospital and from there was airlifted to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. About a week after the shooting she spoke with the police and that’s when she identified Anderson as the man who had shot her, according to the police report.
During questioning, Anderson denied that he shot her but did say he was in the area when it happened.