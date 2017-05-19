Amid Washington Turmoil, President Trump Embarks On International Trip

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump embarks on his first international trip as commander-in-chief on Friday amid a slew of bad headlines that have shaken the White House.

The topics, including the Justice Department’s decision to appoint Former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, overshadowed President Trump’s third visit of the week from a foreign leader.

Questions about the FBI’s ongoing Russia investigation dominated a joint press conference with Colombia President Juan Manual Santos.

When asked about the Justice Department appointing Mueller as Special Counsel, the President deflected the question.

“Well, I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch-hunt,” he replied.

The President also faced questions about his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn:

“Did you at any time urge former FBI Director James Comey, in any way, shape or form, to close or to back down the investigation into Michael Flynn. And also as you look back,,,” asked a reporter who was cut off by the President’s reply.

“No. No. Next question,” said Trump.

On Thursday, as Senate lawmakers emerged from a private briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, one alluded to the investigation taking a new turn.

“It’s now considered a criminal investigation,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Democrats in attendance also contradicted the President’s latest narrative for firing James Comey as FBI Director. Though the story has evolved over the last few days, Mr. Trump has said that “very strong recommendation from the Deputy Attorney General” played a role in his decision to terminate Comey. When pressed on the issue, Rosenstein said that was not true.

“He did acknowledge that he learned Comey would be removed prior to him writing his memo,” sais Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-MO.

President Trump’s multi-city overseas trip is meant to bolster relations with Muslim and NATO allies. While abroad, he will visit five countries in a little over a week. President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.