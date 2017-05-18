Tony Fiorentino On NBA Playoffs: “Parity Doesn’t Work As Well As Dominance”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat color commentator Tony Fiorentino joined the Joe Rose show on Thursday and shared his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs.

A common criticism from fans has centered around the one-sided nature of these playoffs so far. Critics will use the word ‘predictable,’ but Fiorentino prefers ‘dominance.’

“I’ve always felt in sports that when you have one team that dominates the rest, it’s good,” said Fiorentino, “because the average person who doesn’t follow the sport knows the team and knows the players.”

In other words: to the common viewer, the familiarity of dominant teams can be more valuable than unpredictability.

Throughout the 2017 postseason, the Golden State Warriors of the Western Conference and Cleveland Cavaliers of the East have been on a collision course.

Both teams are yet to lose a single game, with Golden State sitting 10-0 and Cleveland at 9-0.

In their latest outing, the Warriors blew out the San Antonio Spurs 136-100 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 117-104 in Wednesday’s Game 1, in a contest that didn’t feel as close as the score would suggest.

So far, there’s been no parity in sight since the postseason began.

“Parity, to me, doesn’t work as well when you have dominant players on dominant teams,” Fiorentino noted. “Now we have two dominant teams, and everyone can’t wait for June 1st, which is great for the league.”

Thursday, June 1st, is the start date for the NBA Finals. If the Warriors and Cavaliers do indeed meet again, they’ll be doing so for an unprecedented third consecutive time. Rivalry is often born from repetition.

Listen to the full interview with Tony Fiorentino on the Joe Rose Show, with guest co-host Ira Winderman.