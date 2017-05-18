Tax Cut Package Sent To Gov. Scott

May 18, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Politics, Rick Scott, Tax Cuts

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state legislature’s $91.6 million tax-cut package for next fiscal year has been formally sent to Gov. Rick Scott.

The package features three-day sales tax “holidays” for hurricane supplies and for back-to-school shopping and would permanently eliminate sales taxes on feminine-hygiene products — an issue known as the “tampon tax.”

The package, which fell far short of Scott’s request for $618.4 million in cuts, also offers a modest reduction in the 6 percent tax on commercial leases. The lease tax rate would be reduced to 5.8 percent.

The package also includes a series of smaller tax cuts.

Scott has until June 1st to sign, veto or let the bill become law without his signature.

The tax holiday for hurricane supplies would start June 2nd, while the back-to-school holiday would begin August 4th. During the school shopping period, sales taxes would not be charged on clothes, backpacks, and footwear costing $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less and personal computers and accessories valued at $750 or less.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

