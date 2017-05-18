Taste Of The Town: Big Food At Its Best At B Square Burgers & Booze

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Let’s just say CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo had her hands full at B Square Burgers + Booze on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s a trendy spot with big food and fun atmosphere encouraging you to “B fun, B special, B legendary.”

Restaurateur Marc Katzenberg teamed up with two other partners to create a funky space both inside and out that will appeal to just about anyone.

“My partners and I defy anyone to find a menu like this. It’s a special menu with a lot of thought into it and there are unusual treasure you can’t find anywhere else,” said Katzenberg.

Inside diners can create personalized chopped salads with a plethora of top-notch ingredients. You fill out the form and make it how you want it.

“The whole idea that my partners and I came up with is you could be a carnivore and pig out or be a vegan and come in and have a great salad,” said Katzenberg.

But let’s get real.

B Square Burgers is about beef and the rightly named “Epic Burger” is over the top. The meat is stuffed with apples and onions and then topped with smoked mozzarella, and pork belly that’s marinated in a chocolate miso glaze. It won this year’s Las Olas Wine and Food Festival’s Best Burger Award.

“You can only get this after 9 p.m. We do 15 a night. When they’re gone, they’re gone,” said Katzenberg.

“The meat is super tender, as is the pork belly. Then it has delicious cooked onion and smoked mozzarella cheese. The Epic Burger is epic,” said Petrillo after tasting it.

There’s a guacamole with a little something extra- lobster that’s folded in!

“It’s chunky. Its smooth and at the same time, that lobster just gives it that extra fun,” Petrillo said.

Then something scary arrives to the table.

“This is a take on our Chicago dog. This is a foot-long kosher dog,” said the waiter.

Yes, an over the top, huge hot dog topped with the kitchen sink, followed by B Square’s newest menu item – a NY Prime Strip steak served with a double baked potato.

“So that is a really special steak,” said Petrillo. “You need a butter knife to cut it as it’s so tender and juicy on the outside.”

“That’s exactly what we’re going for,” said Katzenberg.

B Square Burgers + Booze is open for lunch and dinner as well as brunch on the weekends. Click here for more info.