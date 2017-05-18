Swim Instructor Accused Of Molesting Girls To Testify

May 18, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center, Sexual Battery

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach swimming instructor accused of groping young girls is expected to take the stand Thursday in his own defense.

Each of the girls testified that when they were 6 years old, Francisco de Aragon groped them under their two-piece bathing suits during lessons at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center.

The girls were all in kindergarten at the time and driven from their school to the aquatics center. One girl testified she didn’t tell anyone at the aquatics center because she says she was scared.

De Aragon, who denies molesting the girls, had passed a criminal background check. Before he was hired in Deerfield Beach, he taught swimming in Boca Raton and South Carolina.

None of the girls, who are now 8-years-old, could identify de Aragon in court. But one of the girl’s told the prosecutor that she remembered picking out a picture of the man who touched her private parts in a photo lineup for police.

Before the start of the trial, de Aragon turned down a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 25 years.

De Aragon faces two counts of capital sexual battery and three counts of lewd and lascivious acts.

If convicted of the capital sexual battery charge, de Aragon could be sent to prison for life.

