Preparing Your Trees For Hurricane Season

It’s time to get hurricane prepared. Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, is quickly approaching. Often times the first thing we do before a storm is stock up on essential supplies. Then we make sure our homes and families are protected. But we should also think about securing our source of shade and scenery—trees.

Trees are susceptible to hurricanes and tropical storms. If a hurricane is categorized as a 4 or 5, the strongest categories, there is not much we can do to “prepare” trees for the event. If a hurricane is a category 1-3 or reduced to a tropical storm, there are ways that homeowners and property managers can reduce the potential damage to trees.

Choose quality trees, labeled “Florida Fancy” or “Florida #1.” These trees have a single trunk and need little additional training to form a structurally sound

Choose trees that are appropriate for the Large trees need a large rooting zone. Tree roots extend three to five times the diameter of the tree’s canopy!

Insufficient soil volume increases the risk of trees toppling. If the planting area or yard is small, choose a tree species that naturally stays Consider the mature height and width of the tree when choosing the planting site.

How a tree is pruned is critical to its overall health and longevity. Formative or structural pruning can strengthen a tree. It is best performed when the tree is young, during its first ten years. Not only are the branches easier to reach, but the resulting wounds to the tree will be much smaller and callus over more rapidly.

Tips and tricks of good pruning practices when hurricane prepping:

Never cut a branch flush with the trunk, which is also known as making a flush cut

Avoid “liontailing” or “overlifting,” which consists of removing side branches from a large branch, leaving only those at the distant end, resulting in limbs resembling a lion’s tail.

Never “hat rack” or “top” a tree! It is illegal and potentially dangerous

Avoid root pruning and digging around tree roots. This makes the tree more likely to fall during a storm.

When pruning, only use removal cuts (prune a branch back to the trunk or parent branch) or reduction cuts (shortens the length of a stem by pruning back to a smaller limb)

Don’t remove more than 25% of the canopy in a single pruning event. Palm trees don’t need hurricane pruning. Palms adapt to wind storms. Removing fronds has no benefit and is detrimental.

Trees can survive more than 100 years! They can survive hurricanes and storms, but they cannot sur- vive human errors such as inappropriate tree selection, poor planting, and deficient pruning. For more information, contact our office at 305-248-3311.

The Atlantic hurricane season is the annual period when hurricanes typically form in the Atlantic Ocean. Unfortunately, Miami-Dade County is geographically extremely vulnerable to this hurricane activity, giving our County the nickname “Hurricane Country.” Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, peaking sharply in late August through September. Hurricanes are classified on a scale of 1 to 5, based on wind speed and the potential for damage and loss of life.

Category 1 is the weakest and 5 is the strongest and most dangerous. It is critical for South Florida residents to know how to prepare for a hurricane.

The Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ program was created by the UF/ IFAS and the Department of Environmental Protection. The program is brought to Floridians by these agencies in cooperation with the five water management districts to improve the state’s efforts in water conservation and water quality protection and restoration.

Above Content Provided By Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade The University of Florida/Miami-Dade County Extension with Miami-Dade Parks