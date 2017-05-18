Michelle Kaufman on Miami MLS Stadium: “The Main Concern Is Parking”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman joined The Big O Show on Thursday, sharing the latest details on David Beckham’s progress in bringing MLS Soccer to Miami.

Beckham’s group held a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at the Overtown YWCA to present residents the most up to date stadium plans.

According to Kaufman, a certain logistical issue stands above the rest.

“The main concern is parking. There are no plans,” said Kaufman. “Tim Leiweke, Beckham’s partner, said point blank that there will be no parking lots.”

Without designated lots, stadium goers will depend on existing parking locations on game day.

“They have 5,000 parking spots earmarked at county buildings,” Kaufman noted. “They also will have shuttle buses going round and round loops from existing parking lots to the stadium.”

South Floridians have long anticipated the arrival of a proposed MLS club, and Kaufman says only a small parcel of stadium land is still needed to seal the deal.

“All that is left is a 3-acre sliver. They have to get County approval for those 3 acres.” That approval can come in a County meeting just two weeks away.

Kaufman notes that despite Miami Beckham United officials targeting 2019 as the launch season for the Club, the Overtown stadium would be unlikely to open before 2021. A temporary venue will be used in the meantime.

“My guess would be either Hard Rock or Marlins Park,” Kaufman said.

Beckham’s group envisions a river walk from the Miami River to the stadium, with fans congregating at area restaurants and bars before and after matches.

