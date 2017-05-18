Crews Battling Brush Fire Encroaching On SW Miami-Dade Homes & Businesses

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews battling brush fire encroaching on Southwest Miami-Dade homes and businesses.
The wind is keeping the smoke close to the ground, blowing across US 1.
It’s not known what sparked the fire, but we’re told it originated on private property.
The brush fire is burning up protected Pine Rockland.
Miami-Dade County manages the area which is one of the few remaining patches of Dade Pine Rockland that has not been paved over or built upon.
The fire has made its way toward businesses that front US 1.
The fire is in the area of Goulds right across the street from Cawley Square.
Cawley Square is not in danger, but for the owner of a used car dealership, it was a close call and firefighters from Miami-Dade County certainly saved his day.
A total of 70 acres have been burned. We are told that the fire is 30 to 40 percent contained.
Folks to the west of the fire that have breathing issue should stay inside.