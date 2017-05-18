Get Doobed & Capture A Moment In Time Forever In 3D

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you love taking selfies there’s a new way to capture yourself in full 3D. It’s called getting “Doobed.”

They’re snapshots you can wrap your hands around. Moments in time, captured in space of happy couples, families and beloved pets.

“This is me in 360-degrees,” said Doob client Heather Stern showing off her 3D selfie. “It’s amazing to me that I can share this with my daughter.”

Heather Stern got her first Doob when she was 38 weeks pregnant with her daughter Rosy.

Doob is one of a handful of new companies across the country creating 3D figurines, replicas that come alive down to the wrinkles in your jeans.

And yes, they are very breakable.

“We already broke one,” said Stern. “We had to replace it so now it’s on a higher shelf.”

So how does it work. It all starts once you step into the Dooblicator.

In a split second 54 cameras capture every angle, then the images are sent to a factory.

They’re 3D printed inside a special powder, a vacuum reveals the figurine, and bursts of air prepare the surface for finishing.

Side by side, it’s like a reflection in a mirror with intricate matching details.

“This is a full moment in time, 360 degrees of who we are at this moment,” explained Stern.

It’s a moment in time she can hold onto forever.

The 3D selfies aren’t cheap. They range from 95 to 695 dollars depending on how large of a figurine you want.