Zoo Miami Turns Animal Poop Into ‘Zoo Doo’ Compost

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami has officially launched its ‘Zoo Doo’ compost -made of zoo animals’ poop!
In an effort to reduce, recycle and reuse, Zoo Miami has been collecting manure from a variety of endangered herbivores like rhinos and elephants.
It’s a mix of about 2,000 pounds of manure from six elephants, five rhinos, and three Bantengs to be exact.
From there, they mixed it with trees, plants and other landscape debris that has been ground up, created compost.
It’s part of their green initiative which reduces their landfill footprint and helps save on the purchase of soil.
It’s not only used in the zoo. It’s now available for the general public.
The ‘Zoo Doo’ costs $12.95 for a five-pound bucket or $30 for a full cubic yard. It can be bought online or at the ticket booths at the zoo.