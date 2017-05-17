White House Reeling From New Bombshell Allegation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House is reeling from yet another bombshell allegation.

A report in The New York Times claims that President Donald Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The claim is now raising questions about obstruction of justice. Lawmakers investigating Russian meddling into the 2016 election are also calling on Comey to testify.

“The country is being tested in unprecedented ways,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

The claim, if true, has Democrats questioning whether President Trump’s latest scandal amounted to an impeachable offense.

“It raises serious questions of obstruction of justice,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.

Even members of the President’s own party appear to have reached a breaking point.

“I think it’s reaching the point where it’s of Watergate size and scale,” said Sen. John McCain, R-AZ.

Late Tuesday, the Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, Jason Chaffetz, sent a letter to the FBI requesting the bureau turn over all memos former FBI Director James Comey possibly wrote about his meetings with the President.

Chaffetz request came after the New York Times reported the existence of one showing that President Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into Flynn saying quote, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go. He is a good guy.”

A source familiar with the matter tells CBS News…Comey did, in fact, write that memo following a February 14th meeting at the White House. That meeting came one day after Flynn resigned for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador.

In a statement released Tuesday, the White House admitted a conversation did take place but said quote, “,,, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation,,, involving General Flynn.”

Flynn remains a central figure in the FBI’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

President Trump fired Comey last week and admitted he had Russia on his mind at the time.

On Thursday Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will come to Capitol Hill to brief all Senators on Comey’s termination.