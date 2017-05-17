Beckham Soccer Stadium Concerns To Be Voiced At Town Hall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Overtown residents who have concerns about David Beckham’s plans to build a soccer stadium in their neighborhood will have a chance to weigh in on the project Wednesday at a town hall.
The meeting comes as Beckham and his backers make a final push and seek Miami-Dade approval to buy a three acre truck depot from the county that they need to complete the land for the 25,000 seat stadium. Beckham’s group has already purchased six acres of private land at the proposed site, a two-block area that runs along Northwest Sixth Avenue between Sixth and Eighth streets.
It has long been known that these three acres were the last puzzle piece needed for plans to move forward, but Beckham’s group did not seem eager to complete the sale until now. That’s because Todd Boehly, a sports mogul with deep pockets, recently joined the ownership group to help bankroll the project.
Boehly is part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the YMCA on NW 5th Street.
