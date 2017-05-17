Texas Congressman Al Green Calls For Trump’s Impeachment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Texas congressman is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“The president must be impeached,” said Rep. Al Green (D- TX) while addressing Congress. “The House of Representatives has a duty that it can take up and that is of impeachment.”

Green, who represents the 9th Congressional District of Texas, claimed history would vindicate his call to impeach President Trump after a memo from former FBI Director James Comey raised questions about whether the president was interfering with the Russia investigation.

Shortly after, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D- MD) called for a public hearing with Comey on the matter.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also called again for an independent counsel to continue the investigation in order to avoid anymore issues or allegation.

“The commission will have the resources necessary to do this job not only the political detachment but also the single-minded focus,” said Schiff.

Come’s memo details the February 14th meeting when he was alone in the Oval Office with President Trump.

Comey said he was asked to drop the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the president allegedly said. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Comey agreed Flynn, “is a good guy.”

A day earlier, Flynn had resigned as National Security Advisor after it was revealed he misled the vice president about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Those contacts are now part of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation.

The White House said, “The president has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigation.”

This was not the only private encounter between the two men.

According to sources close to the former director, on January 27th, at a White House dinner the president asked Comey if he would pledge his loyalty. Comey declined, instead telling the president he would always be “honest.”

The president also denied that account.