Teen Hit By Out Of Control SUV Lives To Talk About It

May 17, 2017 2:23 PM By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: Florida, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Survivor, Teen Hit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was just a normal bike ride for a Florida teen in his neighborhood Monday, until he was in the middle of a life and death situation and the whole ordeal was caught on video.

The teen, Johnny Walsh, amazingly, is able to talk about it.

“I got a bruise right here. I got this scratch,” said Walsh.

The fact that Walsh can stand and show off his bruises is hard to believe.

“And then my hip, I got a big knot on it,” said Walsh.

He was riding his bike on the sidewalk, when an out-of-control Ford Expedition came right at him.

“I seen a dude swerve out and I was like what’s goin’ on? And then he swerved, hit the mailbox, hit the car, tried getting out of the way, then I got hit,” said Walsh.

Surveillance video shows the gold SUV slamming into a mailbox, then hitting a parked truck, and careening into Johnny.

“There were kids everywhere.  It was just mad chaos,” said a neighbor.

“I thought everything was fake. I was like is this really happening,” said Walsh.

The 14-year-old’s quick reaction may have saved him.

“It hit the bike, and then I pushed off like this. Then I hit the floor and I rolled. And then, the tire was right in front of me. So I had to hurry up and get out of the way,” said Walsh.

A witness in a white car saw it all happen and followed the truck, getting the license plate number.

Florida Highway Patrol tracked-down the Ford’s owner, but not the man who was driving it.

Johnny’s family hopes that person turns himself in.

“He wants to go to basketball. He wants to be somebody. I hope that don’t injure his hip for life. I just want you to come forward man, be a man, come forward,” said his father Johnny Walsh, Sr.

Johnny is hurting and needs a new bike but he has a survival story you might not believe, if it was not all caught on video.

More from Rudabeh Shahbazi
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch