Teen Hit By Out Of Control SUV Lives To Talk About It

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was just a normal bike ride for a Florida teen in his neighborhood Monday, until he was in the middle of a life and death situation and the whole ordeal was caught on video.

The teen, Johnny Walsh, amazingly, is able to talk about it.

“I got a bruise right here. I got this scratch,” said Walsh.

The fact that Walsh can stand and show off his bruises is hard to believe.

“And then my hip, I got a big knot on it,” said Walsh.

He was riding his bike on the sidewalk, when an out-of-control Ford Expedition came right at him.

“I seen a dude swerve out and I was like what’s goin’ on? And then he swerved, hit the mailbox, hit the car, tried getting out of the way, then I got hit,” said Walsh.

Surveillance video shows the gold SUV slamming into a mailbox, then hitting a parked truck, and careening into Johnny.

“There were kids everywhere. It was just mad chaos,” said a neighbor.

“I thought everything was fake. I was like is this really happening,” said Walsh.

The 14-year-old’s quick reaction may have saved him.

“It hit the bike, and then I pushed off like this. Then I hit the floor and I rolled. And then, the tire was right in front of me. So I had to hurry up and get out of the way,” said Walsh.

A witness in a white car saw it all happen and followed the truck, getting the license plate number.

Florida Highway Patrol tracked-down the Ford’s owner, but not the man who was driving it.

Johnny’s family hopes that person turns himself in.

“He wants to go to basketball. He wants to be somebody. I hope that don’t injure his hip for life. I just want you to come forward man, be a man, come forward,” said his father Johnny Walsh, Sr.

Johnny is hurting and needs a new bike but he has a survival story you might not believe, if it was not all caught on video.