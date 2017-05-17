Police: More Victims Surface In Case Of Touchy Masseur

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Davie Police say more victims have come forward in the case of a masseur arrested for going beyond the towel during a massage session.

Officers said Wednesday that four additional victims came forward alleging Orlay Palacio inappropriately touched them during their sessions.

Palacio, 29, was arrested last week for unlawful sexual activity during a session with a 17-year-old at his Davie business called Massage and Stretch located at 4633 S University Drive.

According to his arrest report, the teen went to the business where Palacio who is also the owner attended to her.

During the massage on May 3rd, the victim told police, he touched her inappropriately.

“Palacio would periodically touch her vagina and remove his hand like it was an accident,” the arrest report states.

At one point during the massage, the victim stated, Palacio began massaging her breasts and touching her nipple in a “sexual manner” before digitally penetrating her and attempting to give her oral sex.

The victim says it did not stop there. According to the police report, “He then grabbed the victims hand and placed it on his exposed penis. The victim stated a short time later he ejaculated on her leg.”

Following the alleged incident, the victim reported it and was able to identify Palacio as the person in the room with her.

The victim told police that “at no time did she allow Palacio to perform any type of sexual activity with her. She stated that she did not tell him to stop because she was alone and afraid,” according to the police report.

Police said she did not report the incident until the next morning.

Detectives later showed up to the massage business and took him into custody. Investigators say Palacio refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney. He was late released on a $50,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim. The judge said he could not use his license to massage anyone or return to his business.

Police are asking any other victims to come forward and call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493- TIPS.