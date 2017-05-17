WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Miami-Dade Slashing Metrorail & Metromover Hours

May 17, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Metromover, MetroRail, Miami-Dade Transit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Transit is slashing some late night and early morning service on the Metrorail and Metromover.

The county has announced that all Metrorail and Metromover service will end at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, service will stop at midnight.

On the weekends, the first trains will run one hour later, at 6 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

The county says there’s not enough demand during the hours being cut. The changes go into effect next Monday.

Those who take the trains during the hours being cut will now have to take a bus instead.

