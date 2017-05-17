In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Stage – Cardinal Gibbons

May 17, 2017 12:31 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Cameron Stage

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 295

SCOUTING: Easily one of the top line prospects in South Florida as he made the move for his final season to play for the Chiefs, and in the process, has shown coaches, at the high school and collegiate level that he can indeed play. We first watched him after his freshman season at Coral Springs and have followed his progress, seeing him mature into a talent that is getting plenty of attention. He will make a major impact on a football program that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs a year ago. Stage is a very skilled lineman who is super athletic and has great feet. He will continue to blow up as this program will play a schedule that will truly expose the kind of athlete he is. His future is indeed very bright.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5610461/cameron-stage

